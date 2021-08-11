Loved watching Navarasa? Here are the top 5 anthology series to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Navarasa is a Tamil film that consists of nine stand-alone episodes based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas. It features , , Parvathy Thiruvothu, and , among others. The film takes you on a journey of various emotions including compassion, love, anger, courage, peace, laughter, fear, and more. If you loved Navarasa, here is a list of anthology series that you can watch next and enjoy your binge session. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Navarasa gets mixed reactions, Dial 100 is fairly suspenseful, Zeesahn Khan reveals why he's joining Bigg Boss OTT and more

Ajeeb Dastaans - Netflix

This series consists of four short stories including Majnu, Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi, and Ankahi. Each story has its own charm and uniqueness.

Bioscope - Amazon Prime Video

This anthology of four stories is directed by , Viju Mane, Girish Mohite. All the stories are based on poems penned down by Mirza Ghalib, Sandip Khare, folk poet Loknath Yashwant, and Saumitra.

Dus Kahaniyaan - ZEE5

This series was released in 2007 and is directed by Sanjay Gupta, , , Rohit Roy, , and Jasmeet Dhodhi. This series includes ten stories, surrounding love, infidelity, and love.

Feels Like Ishq - Netflix

A collection of six series talks about light-hearted love stories that showcase the glimpse of young love.

Unpaused - Amazon Prime Video

Unpaused is a compilation of four stories which is directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, , and Avinash Arun. The story revolves around the lives of people who have been affected by COVID-19.

Which one of these anthology series will you be watching first? Let us know in the comment section below.