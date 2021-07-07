Malik: Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan reveal CRUCIAL DEETS about the film's plot, characters and themes prior to its release [EXCLUSIVE]

Malayalam film Malik, which is releasing on 15th July on Amazon Prime Video, is looking like another crackling movie, with the actor again brining something very unique, extremely profound, and immensely topical to the table, promising to the once again speak to both our intellect and emotions while also engaging us through both his performance and the overall film. But this time, after long, we've also been dished out a trailer that hooks us, intrigues us, yet reveals hardly anything, assuring us there's much more to come. So, if like us, you, too, can hardly wait for the 15th to know more about the movie, then today's your lucky day. BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive chat about Malik with both its star, Fahadh Faasil, and Director Mahesh Narayanan, and they graciously indulged us with some crucial deets about the film's plot, characters, and themes. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Naya Daur, Mughal-E-Azam, Andaz and more movies of the late actor you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Opening up about the basic premise of the movie, Mahesh Narayanan said, "The ideal comes from a coastal village, where we show how the people there go these these circumstances (that unfold in the film), whether they're natural or social events and how they cope up with environment and how a collective voice is being heard is what the film is exploring. Now you'll have till 15th (July) to know the entire film."

Shedding some light on his character, added, "The backbone (of the film) is actually not the character, the backbone is the society or the geography in which the story is placed. The character I play is called Ahammad Ali Sulaiman, he's just the voice of the community, he's the voice of his community. So, there are so many things revealing about the trailer, but there are so many thing we haven't showed, too. It's all an aspect of the narrative the film has romance, the film has friendship, it's a well-packed narrative with a lot of human emotions. It'll be an interesting watch, I assume."

We bet you couldn't have asked for more inside scoop about Faasil before its OTT premiere, and that, too, from the horses' mouths. Now all that's left is to watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video on 15th July.