Malik: Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan reveal CRUCIAL DEETS about the film's plot, characters and themes prior to its release [EXCLUSIVE]

If like us, you, too, can hardly wait for the 15th to know more about Malik, then today's your lucky day. BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive chat about with both the movie's star, Fahadh Faasil, and Director Mahesh Narayanan, and they graciously indulged us with some crucial deets about the film's plot, characters, and themes.