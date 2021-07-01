Malik: Fahadh Faasil's crime drama to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on THIS daten Prime Video on THIS date

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the Direct-To-Stream Malayalam movie Malik will globally premiere on 15th July 2021 on the service. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the crime drama stars national award winner, Fahadh Faasil in the lead along with a talented star cast that includes Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Divya Prabha and Parvathy Krishna in pivotal roles. Also Read - Allu Arjun fans trend MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIE PUSHPA on social media — read tweets

The film chronicles the journey of Sulaiman Malik (essayed by Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Spanning different time periods, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, "We are excited to bring an ambitious story like Malik to our audience. The successful global premieres of our recently released DTS movies reflect the customer's growing affinity towards Malayalam cinema across the country. With Malik being a strong direct-to-service offering in the crime drama space, we are happy to expand our content selection with stories that help us reinstate our commitment of bringing exceptional narratives and superior cinematic experiences to our viewers within the comfort and safety of their homes."

Director Mahesh Narayan said, “Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience.”