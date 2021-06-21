MEGA-ANNOUNCEMENT! Inside Edge season 3 to premiere soon – more deets about the Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Akshay Oberoi web series inside

Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment is all set to bring us more cricket, more drama and more entertainment as they've officially announced Inside Edge Season 3, which will premiere soon on the OTT platform. Following the massive success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India’s first Original Series, Inside Edge, is back with a brand new season. Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of Inside Edge Season 3. Take a look at their post below: Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 11: Rasika Dugal reveals to Ira Dubey how Akshay Oberoi’s good looks turned into a curse for his career

Sharing the designated logo of Inside Edge 3 on its official Instagram handle, Amazon Prime Video captioned the picture: "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? #InsideEdge @insideedgeamazon @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @krnx

@kanishk.varma @vivekoberoi @therichachadha @sayanigupta @tanujvirwani @amit.sial @sapnapabbi_sappers @akshay0beroi @sidhant @neerajudhwani @nidhiesharmastoryteller @saileshrr @ananyamody11 @ofnosurnamefame ." Check it out here...

Produced by and and created by Karan Anshuman, the web series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars , Richa Chaddha, , Aamir Bashir, , , , and in key roles and promises more of everything from the previous seasons, adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans. So what are the new twists, turns and murky secrets from the world of league cricket that the show will bring forth this time and how excited are you to see how the makers take things forward from the season 2 cliffhanger? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .