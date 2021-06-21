MEGA-ANNOUNCEMENT! Inside Edge season 3 to premiere soon – more deets about the Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Akshay Oberoi web series inside

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the web series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.