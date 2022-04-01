Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2 were big hits and now fans are waiting with bated breath for the third season. Now, according to some reports, some details have emerged of Mirzapur 3. will continue to be the face of the show. , Rasika Duggal, , , and will also be a part of the season. The third season will reportedly revolve around the fight between Guddu, Golu, and Kaleen Bhaiya. We can also expect to know the biological father of the newborn baby of Kaleen’s wife. According to reports, Beena may be killed after Kaleen Bhaiya comes to know about the biological father of his wife’s newborn baby. So, we can expect a lot of drama. Taking about the release date, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. However, the exact date is yet to be announced. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook gets shout-out from American musician Omar Apollo, 'Love him supporting a gay'

Munna Bhaiya aka Divyenndu is also expected to be back in season 3. He was presumably dead in season 3. He had earlier said, "When Munna Bhaiya came my way, it felt like a perfect role to take up as it had multiple layers to his personality. The character's 'devil-may-care' attitude was one part that blew up the minds of the audiences. The season 2 climax has made fans curious to know if he'll be back in the third season."

The actor had added, "It's absolutely gratifying and fascinating to see them come up with their own theories like I remember one had said that Munna Bhaiya isn't dead as he might have the condition called, Dextrocardia where the heart is pointed more towards the right and he was shot on the left so that was done on purpose.. and you never know, it could be (laughs)."