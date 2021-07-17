Modern Love season 2 trailer: Kit Haarington, Anna Paquin and Minnie Driver promise a second round of heart-touching romantic tales

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer today for the highly anticipated second season of Amazon Original anthology series Modern Love. In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality. The eight-part second season of the popular series Modern Love brings to life a collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events from the beloved New York Times column of the same name. Also Read - Ikkat: Amazon Prime Video's latest South biggie promises to be the laugh riot of the year – plot deets and release date inside

The second season of Modern Love features a star-studded cast of actors, including Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, , Garrett Hedlund, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez and Lulu Wilson. Showrunner John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based upon a personal essay that he penned for the column. The season was filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

Watch the Modern Lover season 2 trailer below:

Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Choire Sicha and Caitlin Roper of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz serving as producers. Daniel Jones, editor of the "Modern Love" column, serves as a co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times. All episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, August 13 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.