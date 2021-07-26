Money Heist 5: Brace up! The trailer of Netflix's most-anticipated show to drop on THIS date

Money Heist is one of the most successful series of Netflix. The Professor and gang have been crazily successful in carrying out the most complicated heist ever. And now, it is time for the fifth one. With bated breath, fans of Money Heist have been waiting for the season 5 of the show, and well, it is not very far now. The trailer of the last season of Money Heist will is set to release very soon. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram to get a dual Hindi release, 365 Days actor Michele Morrone to make his Bollywood debut and more

Netflix shared a teaser video and revealed that the trailer of Money Heist season five will release on August 2. The video shoes the professor tied by the chair with a chain which is held by Alicia Sierra - a pregnant inspector of the National Police Corps. While the Professor has been seized, the plot seems to be that the gang is out on its own, carrying out the heist. Will they be successful, or not. That's something for us to find out.

Meanwhile fans are super excited to watch the trailer on August 2. A fan wrote, "Can we reset the calendars for 2nd August tomorrow and 3rd September day after tomorrow." Another one wrote, "Finally we are going to witness MassY professor." Watch the teaser here:

Money Heist season 5 is going to release in two parts. The first one is slated to release in the month September while the second one will release in the month of December. Stars like Úrsula Corber, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Najwa Nimri, Darko Perić, Paco Tous, and many others are a part of season 5 along with some new members like Roberto García Ruiz, Fran Morcillo, Juan Fernández, Anna Gras and more. We are singing Bella Ciao in our heads already, are you?