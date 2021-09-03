Well, the weekend is right here, and it's time to step back and relax. With brand new shows and movies coming up this week, it's time to unwind yourself with some amazing content that will set your hearts free. Also Read - Helmet movie review: Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan Bahl starrer puts the 'comedy' into condoms but also reminds us they're no funny business

MONEY HEIST S5 PART 1 – NETFLIX

The most awaited and anticipated offering on Netflix is Money Heist. The gang is back with their brilliant moves. They have been stuck in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and managed to rescue Lisbon. But unfortunately, the Professor has been captured by Sierra and they face even more troubles on their way. Viewers will witness the biggest heist in history that will soon turn into a war.

HELMET – ZEE5

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma in prominent roles. In this film, Lucky and his friends rob an e-commerce company truck and soon find out that the boxes that looted contain condoms instead of electronic gadgets.

CINDERELLA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Kay Cannon, the movie stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan in main roles. This story of Cinderella is a modern-day version of the classic tale.

ALPHA ADIMAI – SONY LIV

This thriller flick is directed by Jinovi and talks bout a boy who works as an assistant to a weed supplier. He aims to become the mastermind of the drug market.

BLACK WIDOW – DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Starring Scarlet Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour in the lead role, Black Widow will take you back into Russia. This mystery slowly unravels in the film as a dangerous conspiracy awaits Black Widow.