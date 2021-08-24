Mismatched 2, Asur 2, Special Ops 1.5, Aarya 2 and more: Latest update on the OTT web series sequels we cannot wait for

Viewers are eagerly waiting for the sequel of their favourite web series to watch on the OTT platform. Right from Money Heist Part 5, The Family Man Season 3, Sex Education, Scam 2003, to Made in Heaven Season 2, here is a list of popular web series sequels which will be released soon on the OTT platform.