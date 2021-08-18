, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others will be seen in a new Web Series called Mumbai Diaries. From its poster and the title, it seems to be based on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, it is a medical drama, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves. Have a look at the poster below: Also Read - Before Akshay Kumar – Vaani Kapoor’s Bell Bottom, here’s a look at superstar’s famous first time heroines

Nikhil Adavni has quite a few projects lined up like starrer Bell Bottom, -headlined Satyameva Jayate 2 and 's drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. While Bell Bottom is finally gearing up for a theatrical release on August 19, there is no clarity on Milap Zaveri-helmed Satyameva Jayate 2.

Talking about the possibility of projects releasing directly on OTT, Nikhil told PTI, ''It is extremely difficult to hold on to projects. The lure, the ease to go direct to digital is always there. But what we have learnt in the last year is that it is a disservice to the content by making it for a particular audience and then passing it on to the digital."

''Something like a Satyameva Jayate 2 is meant for the theatrical release as it was designed that way. Our second vertical is working on the digital space, developing and producing stuff primarily for the OTT,'' he added.