Mumbai Diaries 26/11 trailer: The Konkona Sen Sharma-Mohit Raina-Tina Desai starrer medical drama brings back the horror of Mumbai terror attacks

The trailer of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is gripping. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai, it brings back the horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in which 190 were killed and several others were injured.