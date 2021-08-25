The makers of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 have just dropped its trailer. The web series is a medical drama starring , Konkana Sen Sharma, , Shreya Dhanwanthary and others. The series is an account of events that unfold at a government hospital and explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha's Candy teaser is dark and deadly, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai's first look is fun and more

The trailer is gripping and brings back the horror of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in which 190 were killed and several others injured. In one scene, we can see the character played by Mohit Raina treating a person who seems to be one of the terrorists. "Hum doctors hain, hum human body ko dehkte hain. Human character ko dekhna humara kaam nahin hai," he says. Have a look at the trailer below:

It is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves. Nikkhil said in a statement, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11 which hasn't been explored on-screen so far. A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring to life this story."

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.