Netrikann: Disney+ Hotstar unveils first poster of Nayanthara's OTT film, a gritty tale of a visually impaired girl

South actress Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann is all set to premiere on the OTT platform - Disney+ Hotstar. Well, on Wednesday there was an announcement made by the Disney+ Hotstar and they tweeted saying, "#Netrikann #ComingSoon". The makers are yet to announce the premiere date.

Producer Vignesh Shivan shared the poster and wrote, "Happy & proud be associated !!! Release date very very soon (sic)."

Take a look at the tweet

Netrikann film was all set to hit the screens last year, but due to a pandemic, the plan was postponed.

Nayanthara's Netrikann is a woman-centric thriller and an official remake of the Korean film Blind. The storyline of the film is about a blind woman who gives testimony in an accident case but is forced to confront the killer on her own.

In the film, actress Nayanthara will essay the role of a blind woman who loses her eyesight after a road accident. Apart from Nayanthara, the film will also star Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan Pattambi, and Saran in important roles.

Well, this film will mark the debut of Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn as producer. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni shared Nayanthara's first look on her Instagram story and wrote, "All the very best lady superstar Nayanthara...god bless." In the poster, Nayanthara is seen with a bruised face and a wrench in hand.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Mookuthi Amman film which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Netrikann will be Nayanthara’s second OTT release in a row. Apart from this, the actress has signed a two-film deal with Dream Warrior Pictures. Moreover, she also has the Telugu remake of Lucifer in the pipeline.