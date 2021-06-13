Nine Perfect Strangers teaser: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy come together for the thriller version of Bigg Boss

Amazon Prime Video today released the official trailer and first look images for the highly anticipated eight-part drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which will premiere exclusively on August 20, 2021 worldwide, excluding the US and China. Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together. The trailer dropped earlier today and it looks like a deep, dark, psychological subversion of Bigg Boss. Watch it below: Also Read - Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat: Amazon Prime's next stand-up comedy special with Karunesh Talwar promises to leave your belly aching with laughter

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. The series is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the series.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, with new episodes launching weekly.