Nine Perfect Strangers trailer: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and other Hollywood heavyweights come together for this psychological mind-bender; RELEASE DATE out

Amazon Prime Video today, 29th July, released the highly anticipated, full-length trailer for its upcoming eight-part web series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which will launch exclusively on 20th August 2021 worldwide, excluding the US and China. Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine stressed city dwellers trying to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. Watch the Nine Perfect Strangers trailer below:

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving. Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. The series is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the series.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will launch on Amazon Prime Video on 20th August, with new episodes releasing every week.