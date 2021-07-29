Nine Perfect Strangers trailer: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and other Hollywood heav...
Nine Perfect Strangers trailer: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and other Hollywood heavyweights come together for this psychological mind-bender; RELEASE DATE out
Besides Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, Amazon Prime's Nine Perfect Strangers also features the who's who of Hollywood's acting heavyweights, including Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten and Samara Weaving