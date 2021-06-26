Trending OTT News Today: Gotham to release on Amazon Prime Videos, Nithiin's Maestro to directly release on Hotstar and more

Hola, it's the end of the day, and so, it's time for the news wrap. Here we are with a news wrap of the OTT section. It seems like OTT is just going to keep booming. There are several series and films that will be releasing on OTT platforms now. Let's have a dekko at the newsmakers of OTT space here: Also Read - Kerala Police releases first visuals of two youths who groped Malayalam actress Anna Ben at Kochi's shopping mall

Gotham to release on OTT platform

All the Batman franchise and series lovers, get ready to binge on the prequel of the Batman series, Gotham. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Studios are opening its door for the series for streaming. The story is about the life of Bruce Wayne before he becomes Batman. The series stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz in pivotal roles and is created by Bruno Heller.

Sara's to release on OTT

Recently, announced that his next, Sara's will have an OTT release. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on July 5th. The film also stars Anna Ben in the lead along with Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair, Dhanya Varma, Siddique, Vijayakumar, among others.

Nithiin's Maestro to have an OTT release

Telugu remake of , Tabu and starrer Andhadhun, Maestro stars Nithhin in the lead. Given the pandemic situation, the film will now directly release on the OTT platform, Hotstar. Reportedly, the makers have signed a Rs 32 crore deal just for the Telugu version of the same. The audio and Hindi dub rights are being discussed.

's take on OTT money

Nitish Bharadwaj who will be next seen in Samantar 2 has said that good and original regional content should be offered good money too. In a recent interview, the Mahabharat actor said, "I am not too sure about Marathi cinema, because it all depends on commerce. In a feature film, you know that if you have a good subject and a theatrical release, you can do a business of Rs 50 crore and Rs100 crore -- even in Marathi. But I don't know if OTT platforms would offer that kind of money to Marathi films. So, I don't know if OTT is a boon for Marathi cinema, but for Marathi web series -- yes, it is." Samantar 2 stars Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit and .

expresses happiness on the success of

Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor revealed that it wasn't easy to commit to the film such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, seeing the kind of love the film is getting he said, "I’m just happy the film is getting the love and acclaim it deserves. It’s a hidden gem. It couldn’t connect with people in theatres for various reasons, but the platform has made it possible for the film to reach so many audiences."