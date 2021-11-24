Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya starring is one of the most popular web series of 2020 and the second season of the show is highly awaited. Sushmita Sen’s ferocious look in the teaser became the talking point and now the motion poster of the upcoming season, Aarya 2 will give you goosebumps. Sushmita is on board a helicopter, with her hand-gun pointed at the baddies. And she looks badass herself. Clad in a saree and looking strong, determined and sassy as ever – Sushmita is all set to enthral the audience once more with Aarya 2. Also Read - Aarya 2 star Sushmita Sen undergoes a secret surgery; REVEALS her new look on her 46th birthday

The actress' Aarya 2 trailer release date has been announced too and it will hit screens tomorrow, November 25. We can also expect to see the release date finally with the trailer. It was being speculated that Aarya 2 will release on the Holi 2022 long weekend. However, it remains to be seen what date the makers lock for the thrilling season 2. Aarya has been very close to Sushmita's heart as it not only challenged her as a professional but also brought a lot of accolades her way. And now, the experience of Aarya 2 is also something that will remain etched in her memory.

While all shoots are memorable, there are certain moments that stay in your memory for a lifetime. Talking about one such incident from Aarya 2, Sushmita Sen shared, "As we move along, in this journey of showing and telling people the making and the process, eventually you are going to find many of those incidents on record. Well, there is a particular scene we shot at a helipad in Jaipur, this scene had a formulation." She said that was an important sequence, with a 24-minute long take that was shot in one go and with a lot of variations.

Adding more about the incident, Sushmita further revealed, “It was a very important sequence for season 2. You would be aware that in Rajasthan, it doesn't rain offseason but just at the end of every 24-minutes long take, it thundered and it rained, just for us! We got this amazing background score and our director who loves environmental sounds said it couldn't have been better. So, this is the high point for Aarya for all of us and that particular day remains a very memorable one for us."

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s digital debut as well as her comeback to acting! It also marked ’s entry in the webspace making it all the more special. Apart from Sushmita, the series also featured Chandrachur Singh, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles and will see new characters in its second edition. Aarya 2 shall soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.