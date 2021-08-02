Bigg Boss 15 OTT: 5 Bollywood celebs we want to see in Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show

We are just a few days away from a new, unique season of Bigg Boss. And we know you guys have been eagerly waiting for the return of your favourite reality TV show, however controversial. Bigg Boss will be streaming on the OTT channel, Voot, 6 weeks before the actual premiere of the show on television. And the hosting duties of the OTT version of Bigg Boss has been handed over to none other than popular chat show host and noted filmmaker . Now, we know for one that is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. Now, while we wait for the whole list of contestants to be out, we thought of sharing the list of Bollywood celebrities we would love to see on Bigg Boss OTT with Karan Johar. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko here: Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: From Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt to Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday-Shanaya Kapoor, these Bollywood stars redefined friendship beyond words – watch video

Kangana Ranaut is a Queen and not the one to mince her words when it comes to dishing out her opinions. And Kangana is known to put her opinions firmly out there, irrespective of the reaction of the people. Plus, it would be interesting to see Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar together again after Koffee With Karan. Dhaakad Queen would take on everyone inside the house, don't you think? Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts

There has to be a powerpack entertainer in the house, no? The one who would not just entertain the housemates but also the audience? And who better than Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh? The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor would not just dish out style statements as well but also pull off oneliners, rap/act to entertain and whatnot. It would be soooo entertaining. Also Read - Filmy Friday: Chunky Panday chooses his favourite moment of daughter Ananya Panday; says, 'Accha hull diya usne Tiger Shroff ko; I loved it' [EXCLUSIVE]

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra has been Karan Johar's student once. It was reported that the mentor-student had had a fallout. There were rumours that Karan had also refused to produce a film that starred Sidharth. However, it seems that all has been well between Sidharth and Karan all along. They were also spotted promoting Shershaah together on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Sidharth seems like a silent charmer but an intelligent person. He would definitely win hearts if he becomes a part of Bigg Boss 15. Also, if you have watched Student of The Year, he is Kukkad Kamaal Da.

Kajol and Karan Johar had had a fallout a couple of years ago. It was reported that Kajol was not on talking terms with Karan. However, they have buried the hatchet. Also, Kajol doesn't give a damn about what people have to say and is the Queen of her realm. She also is a talkative person and very lively, bubbling with energy both on and off-screen. And she is one strong woman who owns the screen.

Another Karan Johar student, Ananya Panday who is ready to take on the cinematic world with a pan-India film, Liger would be an interesting contestant on the show. Ananya is full of energy and has teen Queen vibes. She could be the perfect Gen-Z contestant who would keep everyone inside the house on their toes.