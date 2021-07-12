Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut with Raj & DK is an over the top dhamaka; will see him in a never seen before avatar

is currently busy pumping it up in the gym. The actor is one helluva fitness freak and one amazing actor. His last stint on the silver-screen still fresh in everyone's mind. And the actor cannot wait to showcase more of his talent as an actor with more projects that he has lined up for the future. He has already won the hearts of audiences and critics with his power-packed performances in , Haider, Kabir Singh, Kaminey and more. But, if you think that you have seen everything that he has to offer, think again. If you think, that there is no new aspect of his versatility left to be seen, you are grossly mistaken. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

Wait till you learn about Shahid's OTT debut with Raj & DK. A couple of weeks ago, The Family Man series creators and Shahid Kapoor pleasantly shocked everyone by announcing a web series together. And now we have learned that the wait for the much anticipated is going to be worth it. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

A source privy to the details tells us that Raj & DK have taken special care to sketch out Shahid's character in such a way, that it'll blow the audiences' minds. "Raj and DK are known to make their characters in a way that instantly strike a chord. And Shahid's character is going to be no different. It is nothing that you have seen him do before. It is going to be a treat for not just Shahid's fans, but all OTT buffs too", said our source, privy to the details about Sunny. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS members' most expensive possessions, Thanos creator's shocking reaction to Avengers Infinity War, Katy Perry's pool dip with baby Daisy and more

Another exciting aspect to watch out for is Shahid and 's scenes together. "It doesn't get better than this. Both Shahid and Vijay are powerful performers, and them coming together on the screen will be nothing less than fireworks," we are assured.

Talking about the series, Sunny is created and directed by Raj and DK, who recently grabbed attention for the success of the second season of The Family Man. Like this one, Sunny is going to be an Amazon Prime Video Original as well. It is touted to be a huge action-thriller with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Raashi Khanna as the female lead.