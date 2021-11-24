Bollywood actresses are undoubtedly winning the box office game today with their experimental characters and earning massive love and applause with their performances. From shouldering the responsibility of an entire film on their own to essaying bold characters, Bollywood actresses have paved the way. Many actresses even have played the role of a mother and have flaunted a baby bump on screen. Here's the list of actresses who have done so: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan charms in an all-black outfit with a plunging neckline as she heads out for a shoot with husband Saif Ali Khan – see pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to play the role of a pregnant woman in her horror drama, 'Chhorii' based out of a rural town. For her part, the actress started wearing the 'pregnant' bodysuit almost 25 days prior to the shoot. She had said, "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that bodysuit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started, and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with." 'Chhorii' is all set to present Nushrratt shouldering the film for the first time on her own, where she will be carrying the entire narrative of the film single-handedly.

in Good Newzz

In the dramedy, 'Good Newzz', Kareena plays the role of a pregnant woman on-screen. Kareena's character in the film is eager to have a baby and hence her pregnant role.

in Mimi

Kriti Sanon's career-best performance, 'Mimi' showed her as a pregnant woman on-screen. The actress played the role of a surrogate mother, for which she gained weight to essay her character convincingly and put on around 15 kilos for her role in 'Mimi'. Touted as a game-changer for the actress, 'Mimi' also showed Kriti single-handedly carrying the film and acing at it.

in ' ' and 'Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan played a pregnant lady all through the filming of ‘Kahaani’ and she even promoted the film while donning a prosthetic baby bump. While shooting for Shakuntala Devi biopic, the actress sported a baby bump. She essays the role of the math genius in the film, while Sanya Malhotra plays the role of her on-screen daughter.