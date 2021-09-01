We know you are waiting for Money Heist's final season, but along with that, here we are with 7 more interesting September releases that you should include in your What to watch list.

How To Be A Cowboy

How To Be A Cowboy's official synopsis read, "Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive—and now he's teaching the world how to cowboy right." For the unversed, Brisby is a ranch manager, rodeo star and social media sensation. How To Be A Cowboy released on Netflix today.

Gone Girl

The 2014 movie starring , Rosamund Pike, was released on Netflix today. The dark mystery thriller movie was helmed by David Fincher and was a success.

Afterlife of the Party

Afterlife of the Party is a supernatural comedy-drama film starring Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Timothy Renouf, Adam Garcia, Gloria Garcia, Spencer Sutherland to name a few. Helmed by Stephen Herek, the film talks about Cassie who lives to party. That is until she dies in a freak accident. Now, this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

JJ+E

JJ+E is a futuristic drama film that talks about two youngsters who are raised in the same city, yet they live light-years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class. The drama is directed by Alexis Almström and stars Magnus Krepper, Marika Lagercrantz, Simon Mezher, Loreen to name a few. JJ+E is releasing on 8th September 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Lucifer final season

The final season of Lucifer starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris to name a few are dropping on Netflix on 10th September. The series is created by Tom Kapinos.

Tughlaq Durbar

starrer Tughlaq Durbar is a political drama film by Delhi Prasad Deendayal. The film also stars Parthiban, Raashi Khanna, , Gayathrie Karunakaran and to name a few. Tughlaq Durbar is dropping on Netflix on 11 September.

Too Hot To Handle: Latino

Too Hot To Handle is a reality TV show that features young singles living in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the hottest summer of their lives, but there's a twist - they'll have to give up sex if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.