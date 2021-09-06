Part 5 vol. 1 of Money Heist dropped on 3rd September (Friday) on Netflix and ever since it has been mayhem. Fans of the Spanish Heist crime drama television series, La Casa de Papel have been going gaga over the same, which was one of the most anticipated web series of Netflix. Needless to say, they are super happy and going by the reviews, now, are eagerly anticipating the vol.2, the final 5 episodes of the finale series. We know it's been over three days now but the hype is ever so high. And as you begin your week today, here we are with some Money Heist memes to give a kickstart to your week and ward off the Monday blues. So, without further ado, let's get ROFL-ing: Also Read - Money Heist: Netizens compare Virat Kohli's new look to Alvaro Morte's The Professor; suggest Anushka Sharma to buy the Hindi rights of the show

Aadhe se jyada log to sirf memes samajne ke liye #MoneyHeist dekh rahe hain ? pic.twitter.com/5ngGyoqhva — Rocket Singh ? #Loki (@DegreeWaleBabu) September 5, 2021

Just finished money heist ?✌? feeling ✨devastated✨ iykyk. Here are some memes that accurately sum up my pain #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Q4kSUgtvU6 — Brianna cake (@MlleGateau) September 4, 2021

Everyone around me going crazy for #MoneyHeist Me who haven't watched a single episode of it pic.twitter.com/5nYCgYMQfs — Udupi (@Udupi_Memes_UM) September 4, 2021

#MoneyHeist #MoneyHeistSeason5

Spoiler ahead, money heist trending memes by community of Memers at Marque berry see thread... pic.twitter.com/5hLe07LWky — Marqueberry (@Marqueberry1) September 4, 2021

Mood after watching money heist in one night?#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/o3sG2Tfr0w — MeMe (@MeMe_Blvck) September 4, 2021

When I'm trying to watch money heist without Netflix#MoneyHeist : pic.twitter.com/BrYYDLXrRf — Extra Memes ? (@ExtraOfficals) September 4, 2021

Talking about Money Heist, the series kickstarts where it left in season 4's finale episode, that is, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) trying to outwit Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) after she finds his hideout while Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Helsinki (Darko Perić), Bogota (Hovik Keuchkerian), Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) and the rest of the robbers inside the Reserve Bank of Spain.

If you haven't watched it yet, these memes will elevate your excitement if you are looking forward to watching the series in the near future. If you were waiting for the reviews before you get on with the season, these memes would make you impatient.

BollywoodLife's critic Russel D'Silva gave the series 4.5 stars and wrote, "Excluding one minor higgle where Money Heist season 5 takes a bit of time to get going, it's every bit as thrilling, tense and action-packed as the previous installments, with The Professor, Tokyo and the rest of the world's greatest thieves backed into their toughest corner yet. There's only one major twist this time, but I'm guessing the makers are saving the best ones for the concluding part of the season. And be prepared for the finale to leave you shocked and choked, making the wait for the last installment nigh unbearable. Drop everything and binge-watch Money Heist 5 ASAP. I'm going with 4.5 out of 5 stars."