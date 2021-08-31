Hola! It's the last day of August. September begins tomorrow and so it's time to know what are the September OTT releases. Don't worry, we are here with a short compilation of all the major films/series to look forward to in the upcoming month. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list below: Also Read - Gandii Batt, Mona Home Delivery, Sex Life, Mastram – 14 of the SEXIEST web series you can only watch when no one's around

Cinderella (English) 3rd September

Yet another revisitation of Disney's classic Cinderella is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Kay Cannon has directed the romantic musical comedy film. It stars Camila Cabello in the lead alongside , Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and in key roles. Also Read - What to watch: Radhe, Raya and the Last Dragon and more titles fom Hotstar, Zee5 and Netflix for the action lover within you

Helmet (Hindi) 3rd September

Helmet is a quirky comedy film releasing by debutante director Satram Ramani. The film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Bannerjee, Anurita Jha, Ashish Verma, Rohan Shankar to name a few. Helmet is all set to premiere on Zee5. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

Money Heist part 5 vol. 1 (English) 3rd September

Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist is coming up with a final season now. Part one of Money Heist Vol. 5 will be releasing on Netflix and a lot of central characters such as Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo to name a few.

Worth (English) 3rd September

Sara Colangelo's Worth is finally releasing on Netflix. The film stars , , Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanthan, Laura Benati, Talia Balsam to name a few.

Countdown: Inspiration 4 (English) 6th September

Countdown: Inspiration4 is a docuseries by Netflix that will drop on 6th September. It gives a lowdown on the first civilian orbital mission, from training to launch to landing. This all-access docuseries along with the Inspiration4 crew will stream on Netflix.

Candy (Hindi) 8th September

Candy is Voot's latest offering and a thriller series. It stars Richa Chadha and in the lead role. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Candy is dropping on 8th September for streaming.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Hindi) 9th September

An Amazon Prime offering, Mumbai Diaries is based around the gruesome attacks of 26/11. It follows the medical aspect and is set in the Emergency Room of a hospital. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the series stars , , Shrey Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, , to name a few.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (Hindi) 10th September

Pavitra Rishta is a retelling of the 2009's TV show starring and the late . Ankita will reprise her role of Archana while popular actor has stepped into the shoes of Sushant as Manav. The trailer drops tomorrow. The series will release on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. Nandita Mehra has directed the series. Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late also stars .

Potluck season 1 (Hindi) 10th September

A light-hearted family drama, Potluck will stream on Sony Liv from September 10 onwards and it stars Jatin Sial, , Shikha Talsania, , , Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna, and to name a few. It is directed by and is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta under the banner of A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio and Vial Content presentation.

Maestro (Telugu) 10th September

Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh starrer Maestro, a remake of Andhadhun is finally releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. You can stream and watch Maestro from 10th September.

Tuck Jagdish (Telugu) 10th September

Shiva Nirvana's action thriller starring Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, Tuck Jagdish is getting a direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar too.

Bhoot Police (Hindi) 17th September

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police is another Dinsey Plus Hostar offering. The horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (Hindi/Punjabi) 17th September

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti, Jassi Gill starrer Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a rom-com drama film releasing on Zee5. Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Surekha Sikri, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chhibber, Brijendra Kala to name a few.

Dear White People season 4 (English) 22nd September

The Netflix comedy series Dear White People will return with its fourth season later in September. The series will see Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson reprising their roles. Dear White People is directed by Justin Simien.

Minnal Murali (Malayalam) 24th September

Minnal Murali is a superhero film by Basil Joseph and stars Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, and Harisree Ashokan to name a few. It is said to release on Netflix.

Midnight Mass season 1 (English) 24th September

Midnight Mass is a horror web series that tells the tale of a charismatic young priest who brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervour to a dying town desperate to believe. It stars Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater to name a few. Mike Flanagan has created the series. Midnight Mass is another Netflix offering.