Hola! It's the last day of August. September begins tomorrow and so it's time to know what are the September OTT releases. Don't worry, we are here with a short compilation of all the major films/series to look forward to in the upcoming month. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list below:
Cinderella (English) 3rd September
Yet another revisitation of Disney's classic Cinderella is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Kay Cannon has directed the romantic musical comedy film. It stars Camila Cabello in the lead alongside Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan in key roles.
Helmet (Hindi) 3rd September
Helmet is a quirky comedy film releasing by debutante director Satram Ramani. The film stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Bannerjee, Anurita Jha, Ashish Verma, Rohan Shankar to name a few. Helmet is all set to premiere on Zee5.
Money Heist part 5 vol. 1 (English) 3rd September
Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist is coming up with a final season now. Part one of Money Heist Vol. 5 will be releasing on Netflix and a lot of central characters such as Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo to name a few.
Worth (English) 3rd September
Sara Colangelo's Worth is finally releasing on Netflix. The film stars Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanthan, Laura Benati, Talia Balsam to name a few.
Countdown: Inspiration 4 (English) 6th September
Countdown: Inspiration4 is a docuseries by Netflix that will drop on 6th September. It gives a lowdown on the first civilian orbital mission, from training to launch to landing. This all-access docuseries along with the Inspiration4 crew will stream on Netflix.
Candy (Hindi) 8th September
Candy is Voot's latest offering and a thriller series. It stars Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in the lead role. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Candy is dropping on 8th September for streaming.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Hindi) 9th September
An Amazon Prime offering, Mumbai Diaries is based around the gruesome attacks of 26/11. It follows the medical aspect and is set in the Emergency Room of a hospital. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the series stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shrey Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey to name a few.
Pavitra Rishta 2.0 (Hindi) 10th September
Pavitra Rishta is a retelling of the 2009's TV show starring Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita will reprise her role of Archana while popular actor Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into the shoes of Sushant as Manav. The trailer drops tomorrow. The series will release on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. Nandita Mehra has directed the series. Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late also stars Usha Nadkarni.
Potluck season 1 (Hindi) 10th September
A light-hearted family drama, Potluck will stream on Sony Liv from September 10 onwards and it stars Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna, and Siddhant Karnick to name a few. It is directed by Rajshree Ojha and is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla, Vivek Gupta under the banner of A Triplecom Media, Loose Cannons Content Studio and Vial Content presentation.
Maestro (Telugu) 10th September
Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh starrer Maestro, a remake of Andhadhun is finally releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. You can stream and watch Maestro from 10th September.
Tuck Jagdish (Telugu) 10th September
Shiva Nirvana's action thriller starring Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh, Tuck Jagdish is getting a direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar too.
Bhoot Police (Hindi) 17th September
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police is another Dinsey Plus Hostar offering. The horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani.
Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (Hindi/Punjabi) 17th September
Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti, Jassi Gill starrer Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a rom-com drama film releasing on Zee5. Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Surekha Sikri, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chhibber, Brijendra Kala to name a few.
Dear White People season 4 (English) 22nd September
The Netflix comedy series Dear White People will return with its fourth season later in September. The series will see Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson reprising their roles. Dear White People is directed by Justin Simien.
Minnal Murali (Malayalam) 24th September
Minnal Murali is a superhero film by Basil Joseph and stars Tovino Thomas, Aju Varghese, and Harisree Ashokan to name a few. It is said to release on Netflix.
Midnight Mass season 1 (English) 24th September
Midnight Mass is a horror web series that tells the tale of a charismatic young priest who brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervour to a dying town desperate to believe. It stars Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater to name a few. Mike Flanagan has created the series. Midnight Mass is another Netflix offering.
