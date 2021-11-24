expecting her first child with Nick Jonas? Well, the two have been making headlines a lot in the last couple of days. Just the other day, speculations were rife that there's is trouble brewing between the two of them. Priyanka dropping Jonas from her Instagram bio had left fans wondering whether their relationship is kaput. And now, after divorce rumours, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made news for the pregnancy rumours. Well, it was PeeCee who announced the same. But before you jump to a conclusion, it was a prank by the actress. In case you didn't guess it yet, Priyanka joined the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin, Joe along with Sophie Turner and in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

And while on stage Priyanka Chopra subtly announced that they are expecting which left Nick blushing crimson red. After realising what she said, he went blank and almost stood up. However, Priyanka laughed out loud saying that it was just a joke and that Nick had a priceless reaction.

Netizens reacted to Priyanka's pregnancy joke too. Check it out here:

Nick face when Priyanka said they were expecting ???? #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — A Loh (@aquelaloh) November 23, 2021

Nicks face when Priyanka said they’re expecting ? pic.twitter.com/EwQhPlByp9 — Amanda (@mandapannnda) November 23, 2021

Nick's face when Priyanka said they were expecting ? My mans looked worried asf #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — keevs ? (@Keevaroo_) November 23, 2021

La cara de Nick Jonas cuando Priyanka dijo "Nick and I are expecting": pic.twitter.com/5LivkIxUTi — ??Spooky Sunflower?? (@mariajoselmg) November 23, 2021

not sure who was more traumatized by priyanka’s expecting joke, me or nick jonas . mans was in cardiac arrest for a moment there . same #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast — ‏ً (@KlNDADIRTYFACE) November 23, 2021

I got a heart attack when Priyanka said they are expecting ? she made it sound real — ??Coldplay is Tuğçe's Universe??☀️ (@Tugi_In_Town) November 23, 2021

The actress roasted Nick and the Jonas Brothers in which she talked about Nick's acting career and also took a dig at their age gap. "Nick and I have a 10 year age gap, yes, we do. And there are many ’90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain them to him (sic)," she said while adding that Nick taught her how to use TikTok while she taught him what a 'successful acting career looks like'. Priyanka then gestured the mic drop and broke into laughter again.

Alongside Sophie, Priyanka and Danielle, the Jonas Brothers were also roasted by Pete Davidson, , Lilly Singh, Kenan Thompson and Jack Whitehall.