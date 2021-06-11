The Family Man makers Raj and DK explain season two’s ending, and drop a major hint on the third season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer

The Family Man 2 is one of the most-talked web series in the country right now. The Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer series had hooked the audience and how. Now, the ending of the web series piqued the interests of the masses. And it has confused a lot of people. It has already been announced that The Family Man will have a third season as well. And the teaser at the end has raised several eyebrows. The makers of this super hit web series, Raj and DK has addressed the ending and dropped a major hint about the third season. Also Read - The Family Man 2: Here's what Manoj Bajpayee says about the unresolved 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery

In an interview with Indian Express, Raj and DK opened up on the ending of The Family Man 2. For the unversed, (spoilers ahead) in the end, it is shown that a mysterious person is sitting in Kolkata. He is seen getting ready for his Chinese Mission Guan Yu which will take place in the northeastern region of the country. Now, the current season was set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown after that. The makers revealed that they weren't planning on exploring the impact of the pandemic in the next season. They even revealed that they are working on the script for the third season. However, the last scene was shot separately and did not have a connection with the new season. The director said, "The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it's fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write,"

Raj further revealed that this season existed when they began working on the series. He said, "The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it."