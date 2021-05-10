Nayattu, Super Me, Alone and more titles to binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Hola, we know you love to consume content online and are always looking out for new and interesting series/films and shorts to binge-watch in your free time. So, if you are done watching the recent content on various streaming OTT platforms and are here looking for something new and different, you are in the right place. Here we are with five titles of new and recent releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more, that you can binge-watch and chill. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When birthday girl Bipasha Basu had said, 'My duskiness is attributed to my sex appeal'

Nayattu – Netflix

Nayattu is a Malayalam language political thriller film directed by Martin Prakkat. Nayattu features Kunchako Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Jaffar Idukki, and Anil Nedumangad to name a few. The film was originally released on 8th April 2021. Nayattu is streaming on Netflix. Also Read - Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's anniversary post for each other is major #CoupleGoals

Vitthal Teedi – OHO Gujarati

Vitthal Teedi is a web series streaming on OHO Gujarati. The series was dropped on the streaming platform on 7th May. It features Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. Vitthal Teedi is directed by Abhishek Jain. It also stars Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhvi, Brinda Trivedi, Shraddha Dangar to name a few. Pratik Gandhi plays a gambler from humble backgrounds in the series. Also Read - 'Happy Happy birthday to my everything,' Bipasha Basu has a warm wish for beau Karan Singh Grover

Super Me – Netflix

Super Me is a Chinese fantasy drama film directed by Zhang Chong. It features Kevin Lee, Bingkun Cao, Shih-Chieh King, Jia Song, Talu Wang and Gang Wu in key roles. The film narrates the story of Sang Yu, a man who cannot sleep as a demon chases and kills him every time he sleeps. However, he soon learns that he can become rich by stealing priceless things from his dreams. He becomes a target of a ruthless gangster who knows his secret. Super Me is streaming on Netflix.

Six – Disney Plus Hotstar

Six is a murder mystery series starring , Nauheed Cyrusi, , and Sid Makkar. It tells the story of a murdered businessman and six women who were all his associates once. All the six of them become a suspect in the crime. While talking about the series, Mandira Bedi had opened up saying, “The series is so fast-paced and nerve-wracking, that it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats right till the end. I had to play a serious role as an investigating officer, something that I was pining to do. I can say for sure, this one’s going to have you glued all the way till you find out what happens.” You can watch Six on Disney Plus Hotstar

Alone – Amazon Prime Video

Alone is a thriller movie released on Amazon Prime Video. It tells a gripping tale of a widow who escapes from a cold-blooded killer who had held captive in a remote cabin. The film stars Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Herald, Jonathan Rosenthal to name a few. Alone is directed by John Hyams.