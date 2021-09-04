The Thursday (2nd September) that went was one of the most gruesome ones for many. We lost one of the talented souls, Sidharth Shukla. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 40 and one of the most loved celebrities in India. Sidharth's sudden and tragic demise has shocked everyone to the core. Many are not yet able to come to terms with his passing. The Balika Vadhu 2 actor's funeral was held in the city yesterday. His family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers turned up to offer their condolences. Sonia Rathee, who worked with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3 penned a heartfelt note a couple of hours ago. Also Read - Apart from Sidharth Shukla THESE stars from Balika Vadhu have bid us goodbye

Like many, the actress is still not able to process his passing. She shared a still picture from their hit web series and a photo of Sidharth Shukla, flashing his infectious smile saying that she'll miss him. "Still doesn't feel real. I'll miss our random conversations mid shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a persons day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I'm gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you'll forever be remembered," Sonia wrote. Check her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Rathee (@soniarathee)

A couple of days ago, had penned a note remembering Sidharth. She had compared his sudden demise with the tragic demise of saying that she felt the same sinking feeling that she got when the Pavitra Rishta actor had passed away.

Talking about the cremation, Sidharth Shukla's last rites took place at the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharyh's family, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, and Rahul Mahajan bid adieu to the actor for the final time.