A tragic piece of news has gripped the country today. Sidharth Shukla has passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 40. It's numbing for everyone. His friends and well-wishers have reached Cooper hospital where he was admitted after he was found unresponsive. Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Asim Riaz and Sidharth's friends and family members have reached the hospital to pay respects. And the best way to honour him would be to relieve his amazing work on screen. Today's What to Watch list is full of some amazing Sidharth Shukla performances. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Karan Kundrra recalls his last conversation with the Bigg Boss 13 winner a night before his demise

Broken But Beautiful 3

Released earlier this year, Broken But Beautiful 3, starred Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao and Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Unlike the previous two seasons, the third season talked about a toxic relationship between its Agastya and Rumi. The latter is a spoilt rich brat who has only one purpose in life - to get her childhood crush Ishaan (Ehan Bhatt) to love her. Agastya is a hotheaded director and their paths cross which leads them on unexpected roads. Produced by , directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken But Beautiful 3 is available for streaming on Alt Balaji, MX player and ZEE5. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13 – Here's a look the late actor's TV journey

Sidharth Shukla played the role of Angad in and starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Directed by , Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania can be watched on Netflix and Voot. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shocked fans pour in their condolences for the Bigg Boss 13 winner — read tweets

Sidharth Shukla was loved as Shiv, Aanandi's second husband in the popular TV show, Balika Vadhu. He was initially paired opposite Pratyush Bannerjee and went on to star opposite who had replaced Pratyusha later. You can binge on some amazing Shiv-Aanandi scenes on Voot and Jio Cinema.

Dil Se Dil Tak

and Sidharth Shukla's Dil Se Dil Tak was one of the most loved series of the actor. His chemistry with Rashami was widely appreciated. People would ship SidRa seeing how great they looked with each other on the show. played Teni to Sidharth's Parth in the show. You can binge-watch Dil Se Dil Tak on Voot and Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla's most loved stint will always remain Bigg Boss 13. He ruled the show throughout and owned it in the end. And the most important thing, he met Shehnaaz Gill inside the house. Stream Bigg Boss 13 on Voot anytime.

Our heart goes out to Shehnaaz, Sidharth's family and SidHearts. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss.