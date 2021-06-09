The Family Man 2 effect: Samantha Akkineni hikes her remuneration post the success of the web series?

Samantha Akkineni is the talk of the town these days and for a lot of reasons. While she's being praised for her stint in The Family Man 2, the actress has also grabbed headlines for the controversies around the same. has been in the industry for a really long time. And the actress has grown up a lot, in terms of films, acting skills and even fashion statements. And with every passing year, films, projects, there has to be a hike, an upgrade, no? And that's what the Theri actress has done. If reports are to be believed, after the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha Akkineni has hiked up her fees. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Asha Negi goes wild in the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, Samantha Akkineni hikes her fee, teen thriller Cruel Summer launched

Well, the latest buzz states that the actress has decided to hike up her remuneration seeing the reaction and praises she has been getting for her character for The Family Man 2. Meanwhile, after the success of the much-loved and talked-about web series, Samantha has been getting a lot of Hindi film offers. It would be interesting to see what's next for her in Hindi cinema.

Samantha is on cloud nine with the response to The Family Man 2. The Super Deluxe actress opened up on the same, saying, "I saw the reviews of The Family Man 2 on the first day, and I had high expectations. Everyone was hooked and I was feeling mighty proud. It was my biggest accomplishment."

Samantha has been also getting a lot of backlash for her skin colour and the portrayal of Tamilian's in the series. Raj of Raj and DK, the creator of The Family Man 2 opened up on the same, saying, "It’s really the character. At the end of it, if we look down upon such things in the context of beauty by saying somebody is dark, somebody is fair, here she is a soldier. She is a warrior, a weapon, a person who is living under harsh, rough, and edgy circumstances. So, it’s like how she learnt to fight so convincingly, I don’t know if you have seen a female character fight so convincingly before, all credits to Samantha, the idea was to make her into that."