Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals how she prepared for her role of a female forest officer in a man's world

After Shakuntala Devi, would be next seen in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original film Sherni. Talking about the film, Sherni is a path-breaking story entailing the journey of a female forest officer navigating through her marriage with her rather unusual job. Vidya's character in the film looks fierce yet with some baggage. The poster of Sherni was dropped a couple of days ago and fans of the actress were pretty stoked with her yet another never-seen-before avatar.

Vidya Balan opened up on her character and the preparation for Sherni. She revealed, "I actually met with a couple of forest officers to understand what exactly their job entails...the study involved in training to be a forest officer, the various postings and the challenges they posed. The nature of the job is such that it can be physically arduous and even dangerous at times which was therefore traditionally male-dominated but these female officers shared how they then negotiate their way around the patriarchal mindset ... all of which was very helpful."

BTW, Vidya plays Vidya in Sherni. Revealing a few deets about her character, the actress said, "What I like about Vidya Vincent is that she's a woman of few words and yet has the courage to stand up for what she believes in... So you don't have to be aggressive or be a man in a man's world, you can be very much a woman and still find your way." Apart from Vidya Balan, Sheri boasts of an ensemble cast including names like , Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, , and Neeraj Kabi amongst others.

The action-drama-thriller film is produced by T-Series & Abundatia Entertainment. This Amazon Original Movie is directed by an award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar also known for his critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'. Sherni will be drop on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.