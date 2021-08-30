Hola all you binge-watchers. The festive season is approaching and we know you'd need a new binge-watch list to go by. Worry not, we are here with some amazing and kickass movies that you can binge on in your free time. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Netflix launches Call My Agent Bollywood, Vikramaditya Motwane resumes Stardust with Aditi Rao Hydari, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police is foot-tapping and more

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – Netflix

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan features Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, , Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, Noel Clarke, Oswain Yeoman, Jing Lusi, Ray Panthaki to name a few, Directed by Magnus Martens, SAS: Red Noticevious title) has got some good reviews and is a delight for every action film lover. It tells the tale of a special forces operative who's wedding plans with his girlfriend are disrupted when armed, ruthless mercenaries seize control of their train, the Eurostar deep beneath the English Channel. SAS Rise of the Black Swan is available to stream on Netflix.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – Zee5

This year's release, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai has also made it to the list. All the Salman Khan lovers can enjoy this latest release. The synopsis of Radhe reads, "After taking the dreaded gangster Gani Bhai, ACP Rajveer Shikawat aka Radhe goes on a manhunt to find the wealthiest man of the town secretly running a crime syndicate. The film also stars , , , Gautam Gulati, , to name a few. You can stream Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Zee5.

Sweet Girl – Netflix

Sweet Girl is an action thriller helmed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. It stars Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James and Amy Brenneman. The synopsis of Sweet Girl reads, "A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter." The stunts in the movie were highlight appreciated. Sweet Girl can be streamed on Netflix.

Xtreme – Netflix

Xtreme is another Netflix title, directed by Daniel Benmayor. It follows the tale of a retired hitman who sets in motion a carefully crafted revenge plan against his own brother who killed his son and father. The film stars Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Andrea Duro, Alberto Jo Lee to name a few.

Jolt – Amazon Prime

Jolt is an Amazon Prime Video offering that follows the story of "a bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal." The Tanya Wexler film stars , , , Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox to name a few.

Roberrt – Amazon Prime

Roberrt is another Amazon Prime Video offering that features Darshan Thoogudeep, Vinod Prabhakar, Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Chethan, Jason D'Souza to name a few. It is helmed by Tushar Sudhir and tells the tale of Raghava who resides in Lucknow with his son Arjun. He is the head cook in a Brahmin's catering unit. He leads a peaceful existence and wants nothing but the best for his son. All seems to go well until some skeletons come tumbling out of his closet and he is forced to take on his original avatar."

Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney+ Hotstar

Raya and the Last Dragon is the last but not the least of the offering in today's list. It tells the tale of a fictional realm called Kumandra and its inhabitants who are divided into 5 parts - Fang, Heart, Spine, Talon, and Tail. They fight for the magic stone which is said to inhibit Dragon's magic. The last of dragon's magic. Raya, a fierce young warrior vows to protect the stone and make Kumndra one.