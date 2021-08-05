Which Over The Top real-life TV couple would you like to see in Bigg Boss OTT? Vote Now

Hey Bigg Boss lovers, you are just a couple of days away from the premiere of the OTT version of your favourite TV show. We know your excitement is at its peak right now as finally, Bigg Boss is coming back, albeit in a different format. ICYMI, Bigg Boss OTT would be hosted by none other than . Right from to , Pratik Sehjpal and more are said to be participating in Bigg Boss OTT, which is all set to premiere on 8th August, this Sunday. As we wait for the confirmed list of participants, we thought of asking y’all which OTT couple do you think should enter the show? Let’s check out our couples first: Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt make for one of the most handsome couples in the television industry. The two met on the sets of GHKPM and hit it off instantly. The two are the biggest pranksters and goofballs. It would be interesting to see how they perform if locked inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa together are a riot. They would leave contestants in fits of laughter with their jokes. However, if they participate, we could also get to see their emotional side on the show. Both Bharti and Haarsh are very supportive of each other and have been by each other's side through thick and thin.

Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

One of the most adored couples of Indian television Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey would make amazing pair too. The two lovebirds keep pulling each other’s leg on social media and do not shy away from social media PDA as well. We feel, they both together, can take on the entire house very well.

Palak Purswani-Avinash Sachdev

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdeva were last seen together in Nach Baliye 9. They were one of the challenger jodis. Recently, reports surfaced that stated that all was not well between them. If they participate, they would get a chance to mend things if reports are really true.

Shiny Doshi-Lavesh Khairajani

Shiny Doshi recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Lavesh Khairajani. It was an intimate wedding with just close friends and family in attendance. The two of them do not shy away from showering each other with kisses on social media. The newly married couple could spread romance in the air with their chemistry.

So, which of the aforementioned couples do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT? Vote below: