Paatal Lok, Delhi Crime, Money Heist, Sonchiriya and more – Manoj Bajpayee names his favourite web series and OTT movies you must watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and other platforms

Did you know the web shows, series, and films that are on Manoj's list of favorites and that he has binge-watched? In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, the actor revealed his list of favorites and you should watch them too.