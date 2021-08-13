Popular Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee was seen essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man season 2. The actor has managed to win millions of hearts with his exceptional acting skills in various web series. He has time and again made audiences fall in love with his on-screen character. Due to COVID and pandemic, people are happily bingeing shows, series, and films on the OTT. Did you know the web shows, series, and films that are on Manoj's list of favorites and that he has binge-watched. In an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, the actor revealed his list of favorites and you should watch them too. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal, Pratik Gandhi, Barun Sobti, Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and more: Unconventional casting that turned out to be ground-breaking

Paatal Lok - Amazon Prime Video

This crime thriller web series is about a disillusioned cop who tries to solve the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. It stars , , Neeraj Kabi, , Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.

Made in India - Amazon Prime Video

This documentary explores the human experiences behind the growing phenomenon of outsourcing surrogate mothers to India. The film follows the story of an infertile American couple, an Indian surrogate, and the outsourcing business that gest them together.

Delhi Crime - Netflix

This crime drama series is directed by and stars , Rasika Dugal, , and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The series is about the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape.

Money Heist - Netflix

This Spanish heist crime drama TV series is created by Álex Pina. The series is about eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the cops to carry out their plan.

The Kominsky Method - Netflix

This American comedy-drama streaming television series is created by Chuck Lorre and stars , Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner in lead roles. The story is about an aging acting coach who earlier had a moment of success as an actor.

Ray - Netflix

This anthology mini web series is created by Sayantan Mukherjee and stars Manoj Bajpayee, , , and in key roles. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Musafir Ali in Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa.

Sonchiriya - ZEE5

This action film is directed by Abhishek and stars , , Manoj Bajpayee, , and in pivotal roles. The film presents a rooted tale set in Chambal.