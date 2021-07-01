Phobia, Gone Girl, Nightcrawler and 7 other BEST psychological thrillers to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and VOOT

Nothing in this world can indeed match the excitement of watching a psychological thriller film or series. Here is a list of psychological thriller movies and series that are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, and ZEE5. Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan shoot for an intense rain fight sequence – deets inside

Phobia - ZEE5 Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli to shoot an extravagant song with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan? Exclusive Scoop

Starring , Phobia is a psychological thriller about a woman who suffers from severe agoraphobia (a condition where a person feels unsafe around people). Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also stars Satyadeep Mishra, , Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amrita Bagchi among others. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's next with Luv Ranjan, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood films which were announced over a year ago, but are yet to go on floors

Game Over - Netflix

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, this series stars in the lead role. Game Over is a psychological thriller about a game designer suffering from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Deewangee - Voot

Directed by , Deewangee is a psychological thriller that stars Akshaye Khanna, , and in prominent roles. The story of the film is about a man suffering from split personality disorder who is accused of committing murder.

Gone Girl - Netflix

Gone Girl stars , Rosamund Pike, , Emily Ratajkowski in lead roles. Nick Dunne gets into a problem when his wife Amy Dunne disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary.

404: Error Not Found - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by , the film features , , , and among others. A professor is trying to prove his theory that things that don’t have a scientific explanation do not exist, but his life changes soon.

Nightcrawler - Netflix

This Oscar-winning film Nightcrawler is about Louis Bloom, a small-time thief who realizes that he could make more money by taking photos of criminal activities. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, , in pivotal roles.

Table No 21 - Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Paresh Rawal, , in the main roles. The story is about a financially struggling couple who wins a fully-sponsored trip to Fiji in a lucky draw. Their life changes when they meet a mysterious man who offers them a huge cash prize if they participate in a game show.