Phobia, Gone Girl, Nightcrawler and 7 other BEST psychological thrillers to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and VOOT

Nothing in this world can indeed match the excitement of watching a psychological thriller film or series. Here is a list of psychological thriller movies and series that are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, and ZEE5.
Phobia - ZEE5
Starring Radhika Apte, Phobia is a psychological thriller about a woman who suffers from severe agoraphobia (a condition where a person feels unsafe around people). Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also stars Satyadeep Mishra, Ankur Vikal, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Amrita Bagchi among others.
Game Over - Netflix
Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, this series stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Game Over is a psychological thriller about a game designer suffering from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).
Deewangee - Voot
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Deewangee is a psychological thriller that stars Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn, and Urmila Matondkar in prominent roles. The story of the film is about a man suffering from split personality disorder who is accused of committing murder.
Gone Girl - Netflix
Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Emily Ratajkowski in lead roles. Nick Dunne gets into a problem when his wife Amy Dunne disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary.
404: Error Not Found - Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film features Imaad Shah, Nishikant Kamat, Tisca Chopra, and Satish Kaushik among others. A professor is trying to prove his theory that things that don’t have a scientific explanation do not exist, but his life changes soon.
Nightcrawler - Netflix
This Oscar-winning film Nightcrawler is about Louis Bloom, a small-time thief who realizes that he could make more money by taking photos of criminal activities. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, Bill Paxton in pivotal roles.
Table No 21 - Amazon Prime Video
The film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai in the main roles. The story is about a financially struggling couple who wins a fully-sponsored trip to Fiji in a lucky draw. Their life changes when they meet a mysterious man who offers them a huge cash prize if they participate in a game show.
