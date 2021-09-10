Potluck Web Series Review: A vibrant entertainer that will make you yearn for that long-pending epic Fam Jam!

Web Series: Potluck

Potluck Director: Rajshree Ojha

Streaming on: Sony Liv

So, it is finally September 10, 2021! The one long weekend after long, where there is a slew of releases in theatres and on OTT platforms. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, Nani's Tuck Jagadish, Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police, recently released Mohit Raina-Konkona Sen Sharma's Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Ronit Roy-Richa Chadha's Candy and more. What does breaks this clutter though is Potluck, which comes with the promise of being that fun, happy, perfect entertainer that you can watch with your whole family, especially during the long weekend, since it also matches the current festive vibe. The web series is directed by Rajshree Ojha, who has earlier helmed Sonam Kapoor-Abhay Deol's Aisha. For the cast, Potluck brings together an eclectic mix of Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania amongst others. But is this Potluck yummy enough for you to spare your time and attention? Read the review below before you decide to stream it.

What’s Potluck about?

Govind Shastri (Jatin Sial), the father of the family, is retired. It is at a family potluck where he realises what he has missed all these years. He regrets how when the kids were young, he was busy and now, when he is free, all his kids are busy. That’s where he hatches a fool proof plan, keeping his wife Pramila Shastri (Kitu Gidwani) in confidence, to bring his family closer. Over time, the underlying interpersonal dynamics come to fore, some pleasant and some not so pleasant secrets are revealed. But will this big family, from diverse backgrounds and social conditioning, stick together potluck after potluck?

What’s Hot?

The past year hasn’t been easy for anyone and the one takeaway for everyone during this pandemic is that life is uncertain, keep your loved one closer. It has shown is the importance of family and Potluck is an attempt to make one realise how important it is to make time for the people who matter. The web series brings to us a typical modern Indian family, parents who do not agree with each other on anything and yet find a way to play the best companions to one another, typical siblings where one is an overachiever, the other is burdened with too much responsibilities and struggling to fulfil his ambitions while the third, youngest of the lot believes in living an unconventional life. Their conversations and situations have ample moments where you will find yourself smiling, perhaps remembering someone or some instance from your own family or even recreating the scenario from the series with your fam and wondering about their reaction. There is one particular scene where the father tells his oldest son that while I may not agree with you sometimes, or at all, I do respect your choices and your opinions. Or one where you realise that even though each member can be different, have a varied opinion or social conditioning, it is your family who understands you more than you can ever imagine and more than anyone else ever will.

The casting is perfect and Kitu Gidwani as the cool mom and cooler saas (mother-in-law) will have you heart. Ira Dubey and Cyrus Sahukar are effortless in their roles and Shikha Talsania’s portrayal of a millennial woman and her woes are relatable.

What’s Not?

The series starts on a gung-ho note with everything being too merry and cheerful and every member so excited. You are just left wondering the reason why? Why is the potluck even happening? And you get to know the reason only after a few episodes, if you haven’t already given up on the series by then, that is. There is too much effort put in establishing the dynamics between the different members of the family, but that is neither effective nor engaging. The editing could have been crisper to save up time to focus on key emotional moments between the family members, instead of making these too pacy to process.

BL Verdict

Potluck is a vibrant entertainer about the typical Modern Indian family as we all know it. It is laced with conversations that bring out the nuances of every family member so beautifully, that you’d be left drawing parallels between the Shastris and your own kin. The pandemic has kept us all away from our loved one, Potluck will remind you how much you have missed them and make you want to urgently be part of that long pending fam-jam.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars