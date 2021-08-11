Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi full movie leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

Despite films being widely available on many OTT platforms, filmmakers are still facing the trouble of piracy. Notorious websites like Tamilrockerz, Movierulz and more are still engaging in piracy creating trouble for the film industry. Not just Bollywood films, even South Film Industry is dealing with the nuisance of such notorious website who put up films online for free download. The latest film to have fallen prey to piracy is 's Kuruthi. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Nayanthara, Kuruthi trailer is darkly riveting, Adhyayan Summan's Entrapped looks engaging and more

The film released on Amazon Prime Video this morning and within a few hours of its release, the film is made available for free download on Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. This definitely leads to a hindrance in the viewership of the film. Piracy is a menace that the filmmaker and now the OTT platforms are trying to eradicate for a long time and it sure needs to stop. Earlier, it was 's Malik that was leaked online by these sites.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kuruthi also stars Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan R Achari, Mamukkoya, Navas Vallikunnu, Naslen K Gafoor and Sagar Surya, and others pivotal roles. The film is directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal. It is produced by Supriya Menon through the company Prithviraj Productions. As the film released today, Kuruthi has been a topic of discussion on social media. Fans have given a thumbs up to the film.

Workwise, Prithviraj Sukumaran have many films in the pipeline. He has films like Star, Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, and Kaduva lined up for release.