Priyanka Chopra says ‘industry was monopolized by a few people’, OTT has changed that

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one enterprising actress. After winning hearts in Bollywood, she carved a niche for herself in Hollywood as well and when she got into production, she strived to tell stories that matter. The actress also made her digital debut recently with Netflix movie The White Tiger and is busy in producing content for the OTT platform. Priyanka is hooked to streaming herself and she feels the rise of OTT platforms is a great time for growth for artists and content creators.

Talking about the boon of OTT, the actress said. “Streaming allows freedom for artists and creators. You don’t have to stick to a format or a formula anymore. There is no more a fixed line up of five songs there, a fight sequence here and so on. The focus is stories which are real, relatable," said the actress while interacting with the media during a virtual press conference to launch streaming giant ZEE5 in the US on Tuesday evening.

The actress who is on the verge of announcing some of her next projects in Bollywood as well as on OTT platforms, said that the streaming services boom has broken down the monopoly that existed in the Indian film industry. “Earlier the industry was monopolized by a few people. But not anymore. OTT has changed that with artists and creators getting to tell the stories they want, the way they want,” said the actress revealing about her streaming habits.

The Desi girl said that she is biased towards Bollywood masala entertainers complete with dance and drama when she is streaming and sometime also indulges in binge-watching a good series.