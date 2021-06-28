Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani actor Vivian Dsena making a switch from TV to OTT? Here's what we know

Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena marks his 33rd birthday today, 28th June. And as a part of his birthday plans not just for today, but over the course of the next year, the Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani actor is seriously eyeing the OTT space for future acting assignments, in a bid to do more interesting work and also enlarge his fanbase. For his birthday, the actor revealed his plans to explore interesting projects on OTT platforms, and from the looks of it, he's giving this potential new trajectory of his career some serious thought.