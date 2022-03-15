Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde action-romance to release on OTT before the expected date; dull box office collections the reason?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam was released on March 11, but the movie did not impress the viewers with their emotional love story. Currently Amazon Prime is in talks to release the film on April 2 during Ugadi says report.