and 's film Radhe Shyam was released on March 11, but it seems as the emotional love story did not create impression on the minds of the viewers as much as expected. The movie is getting a slight response in other languages except for Telugu. Moreover, the box office collection is also not up to the mark. The movie also received rare reviews from viewers and critics. Well, time will only predict whether the film will last another week or not. SS Rajamouli's RRR which is one of the most awaited films of this year will be released on a large scale.

Reportedly, Amazon seems to be in talks with Prime UV Creations to release another deal on the OTT a bit early than agreed. Yes, according to the reports Radhe Shyam's buzz is almost over and there will be some profit from Amazon Prime if the movie is released earlier on the OTT platform. As mixed responses to the film seem to have affected its box office collection. Radhe Shyam is expected to be released after April 11. But, currently Amazon Prime is in talks to release the film on April 2 during Ugadi.

The film managed to collect Rs 25.49 Crore on its opening day. During the weekend, the movie collected Rs 12.32 Crore and Rs 10.58 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on the second and third day respectively. Well, the weekend collection did not help the film from sinking and fans are disheartened. The collection declined on Monday as it made Rs 2.11 Crore from the Telugu states. The total share collection of the film is at Rs 50.50 Crore.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, , , Jagapathi Babu, , Jayaram, and in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Prabhas has Project K, Adipurush, Spirit, and Salaar in his kitty.