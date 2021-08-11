Rashmi Rocket: Another Taapsee Pannu starrer headed straight to OTT – sold for this HUMONGOUS amount?

According to reports, after Haseen Dillruba, starrer Rashmi Rocket is all set to release directly on OTT. Reportedly, the film, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by RSVP, has been sold for a whopping Rs 58 crore. A close hand reveals, “Rashmi Rocket is going for a direct-to-digital release for a big Rs 58 crores amount! This is the highest for any female-centric film we have seen that is releasing digitally. We are yet to hear more details about this one but given the content-driven landscape of the industry that we are witnessing, it looks promising.” Also Read - After Vidya Balan's Sherni, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket to take the OTT route? Here's what we know

Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a splinter in the film. Sharing a video of her training for the film, Taapsee had earlier written on Twitter, "Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things. Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pahle khuda bande se khud poojhe bata teri raza kya hai. Here it is caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya #RashmiRocket."

caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya ?#RashmiRockethttps://t.co/7MJTsjyAwQ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 18, 2020

In the video, Taapsee said they did not have the budget to touch up the body on screen to show sharper muscles. So she had had to make it real and work on herself. She said, "I didn't have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket."

The film also stars , Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal roles.