Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu starrer to release on THIS date on ZEE5

The much-awaited stareer Rashmi Rocket will have a direct-to-OTT release. Yes, you read that right. Rashmi Rocket will release on Zee5 on October 15. On Monday, the gorgeous actress took to her Instagram and announced the release date of the film. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana and stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and in pivotal roles. In the film, Taapsee will essay the role of a Gujarati Athlete named Rashmi in this sports drama. Priyanshu will play the role of Taapsee's husband while Supriya Pathak will essay the role of Taapsee's mother.

Taapsee wrote, "Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5 (sic)."

Take a look at her post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The actress Taapsee underwent vigorous training to get into the role of the fast runner in Rashmi Rocket. The entire team of Rashmi Rocket wrapped the shooting of the film in January 2021. Taapsee shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote, “Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline, I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort (sic)!”

The storyline of the upcoming film is about a young girl, who hails from a small village. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. Rashmi Rocket is produced by along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

On thr woek front, Taapsee will also be seen in Looop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.