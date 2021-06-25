Ray, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Grahan, Sex/life and more to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to kickstart the weekend on the right note

Well, June is about to end and for all those wondering what to watch this weekend, we have got you covered with some exciting movies, shows, and series to binge-watch. Here is a list of some latest shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and more that will keep you occupied the entire weekend. Also Read - Ray web series review: Barring Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's performances, this will make Satyajit Ray very restless in the afterlife

De Viaje Conlos Derbez - Amazon Prime Video Also Read - Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban REVEALS when the film will go on floors and is expected to release [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The recently released international comedy series - De Viaje Conlos Derbez will keep you engaged throughout. This Spanish comedy series is about Derbez family and their fun adventure journey. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled after a video of a team member helping her with her footwear goes viral, Kartik Aaryan to star in Satyanarayan Ki Katha

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney + Hotstar

Did you enjoy watching The Umbrella Academy, then you should surely watch The Mysterious Benedict Society and we are sure you will love its storyline and plot. The story is about four gifted orphans who have unique skills.

Sex/life - Netflix

The story of Sex/life revolves around a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. The story is about Billie Connelly who married Cooper and is a mother of two young kids. Before marriage, she is a free-spirited wild child living in New York City, but post-marriage she gets exhausted taking care of everything. Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with her sexy ex-boyfriend Brad. But life changes drastically when her husband finds her journal. What will happen next?

Ray - Netflix

These 4 episodes featuring an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, , Ali Fazal, and Kay Kay Menon, among others, showcase the brilliant writing of Satyajit Ray that brings stories to life. These short stories will keep you completely hooked till the end.

Dhoop Ki Deewar - ZEE5

A beautiful Pakistani show set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict stars Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, and in lead roles. Dhoop Ki Deewar is about the life of two children of martyred soldiers from India and Pakistan who lost their lives in a cross-border battle.

Grahan - Hotstar

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, Grahan stars Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. The storyline is set in 1984 when the nation was shaken by the riots that took place after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The show is inspired by the novel Chaurasi by Satya Vyas.