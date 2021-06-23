Rocket Boys: Jim Sarbh and Paatal Lok's Ishwak Singh to play Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai in a web series on India’s brightest nuclear physicists

The soon to be launched Sony LIV original web series, Rocket Boys, is a dramatized retelling of the lives of India’s brightest nuclear physicists, the show will narrate the story of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai and their journey to achieving greatness and writing pages of history. The two great minds represented a vision that was not only far-sighted, but had the courage to turn their dreams into reality. They embarked on paths that led the way for some of the greatest scientific discoveries. Jim Sarbh will play Homi J Bhabha while Ishwak Singh has been roped in as Vikram A Sarabhai. Also Read - Pataal Lok actor Ishwak Singh opens up on being called national crush, says, ‘You love this kind of attention’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, Directed by Abhay Pannu; and Produced by , Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikhil Advani; Rocket Boys will take us back to the era of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram A Sarabhai, retracing their accomplishments while also dwelling deeper into their personalities and life to understand their greatness and relevance even today.

Opening up about his character, Jim Sarbh said, “In these strange times the relevance of science, scientific research, and innovative, possibly life-saving technology becomes startlingly clear. ‘Rocket Boys’ is about Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha, icons in Indian scientific history. I hope their story continues to inspire generations of scientists, researchers, and innovators. I am looking forward to its premiere on SonyLIV.”

On the other hand, Ishwak Singh added, “It's not often that one gets to play a real-life character like Vikram Sarabhai. I was drawn to the concept not just as an artiste, but as a Indian who takes immense pride in the legacy of these iconic scientists. 'Rocket Boys' marks my second stint with Nikkhil Advani, and I am grateful that the team chose me for this role.”

So, will Sony LIV recreate the same magic with Rocket Boys as they had done with their earlier web series biopic, Scam 1992? Let's wait and watch.