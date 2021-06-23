Rocket Boys: Jim Sarbh and Paatal Lok's Ishwak Singh to play Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai in a web series on India’s brightest nuclear physicists

Created and produced by Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani; Rocket Boys will take us back to the era of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram A Sarabhai, retracing their accomplishments while also dwelling deeper into their personalities and life to understand their greatness and relevance even today