Rs 100 crores: Sooryavanshi sold to Netflix for a massive amount, OTT release date locked!

's latest film , directed by and co-starring as female lead and and in pivotal roles, is shaking up the post pandemic box office. And now, this cop drama has earned a massive amount for its digital premiere. It is learnt that that the film, a third in Rohit Shetty's cop universe that already has and , has raked in Rs 100 crores to its Netflix premiere. Sooryavanshi will now start steaming on the OTT platform from December 11 onwards. Interestingly, the date coincides with leading lady Katrina Kaif's wedding weekend with .

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama the film will premiere almost a month after its theatrical release. Citing a trade source, the report says that the deal steps away from the conventional eight week window and while the earlier deal was pegged at approx. Rs. 75 crores, the team of Sooryavanshi got a premium amount from Netflix and sold the film for OTT premiere for Rs. 100 crores. The film will premiere on December 4 as per the report.

Sooryavanshi has set a box office benchmark for other films that follow in this post pandemic era and now, with this massive OTT deal, it has also paved the way for other big releases to follow in the coming months and 2022. Interestingly, it is heard that Netflix earlier offered something to the tunes of approx. Rs. 150 crores for a direct to digital premiere but Rohit Shetty and Reliance wanted to get to the theatres first and then OTT. Good decision, oops big money making decision, we say!