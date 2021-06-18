Samantar 2 teaser: Swwapnil Joshi’s hit web series returns with the promise of more mind-bending twists and thrills

The Samantar 2 teaser promises to take us further on the intriguing journey of two men (Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj), across two time periods, being faced with the same destiny in one lifetime, and how they circumvent this maze to fulfil their destinies