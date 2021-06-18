Samantar 2 teaser: Swwapnil Joshi’s hit web series returns with the promise of more mind-bending twists and thrills

MX Player’s edge of the seat thriller, Samantar, won the hearts of the viewers and critics alike in the first edition of the series that saw Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi step into the role of Kumar Mahajan, making a huge splash in the OTT space. Season one followed Kumar’s search to find Sudarshan Chakrapani (essayed by Nitish Bharadwaj), a man who had already lived the same life as Kumar and could tell him what’s to happen in the time to come. This intriguing narrative ended on a cliffhanger with Kumar having found Chakrapani and his diaries of the past, which reveal what Kumar’s future will look like. Also Read - BL Recommends: 8 romantic films and web series to watch on Netflix, Zee5, MX Player and other OTT platforms to make the most of your weekend

And now, amidst heightened anticipation, diehard fans of this web series will be appeased as MX Player drops the teaser of Samantar season two, directed by Sameer Vidwans. Two men, across two time periods, are faced with the same destiny in this one lifetime.

Will Chakrapani’s Karma truly prove to be Kumar’s Destiny? The trailer of MX Player's original web series, Samantar 2, hits screens on 21st June. The teaser has certainly raised our expectations, and we can't wait to see what more is revealed in the Samantar 2 trailer and how the path that Swwapnil Joshi's character will progress on in the show itself after how things unfolded in the first season. Stay tuned to this space for more. So, how excited are you for the trailer and forthcoming show? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .