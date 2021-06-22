Samantar 2 trailer: Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj engage in a game of karma and destiny across different timelines

They say what is meant to be, will be... although many have tried to control their own destiny. But, if you found out what your future held, would you want to rewrite it? Do you think you would be able to change it? Questioning the strange ways of destiny, the highly anticipated MX Player's original web series, Samantar, returns for its second season that sees the versatile reprise his role as Kumar Mahajan. The edge of the seat thriller also stars , and Tejaswini Pandit in the lead and its teaser is already creating waves amongst viewers across the country. The trailer for Samantar 2 has now dropped today and it highlights how one man’s karma is the other’s future, teasing the audience to speculate as to what could have possibly gone wrong for Kumar Mahajan. Watch the Samantar 2 trailer below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Swwapnil Joshi’s Samantar 2 teaser looks intriguing, Varun Sharma’s Chutzpah teaser is whacky, Vidya Balan's Sherni garners rave reviews and more

The intriguing narrative of Season 1 followed Kumar Mahajan’s search for Sudarshan Chakrapani, a man who had already lived Kumar’s life and could tell him what’s to happen in the time to come. In Season 2, Kumar is handed a diary that details Chakrapani’s life, and he finds out that a new woman is going to enter his life. Thereafter continues Kumar’s quest with his destiny and in spite of his best efforts to prevent the prediction of the diary, a mysterious woman does enter his life. The 10-episode thriller explores who this mystery woman is and whether Kumar faces the same fate as mentioned by Chakrapani in his diary. Also Read - Samantar 2 teaser: Swwapnil Joshi’s hit web series returns with the promise of more mind-bending twists and thrills

Speaking about Season 2, Swapnil Joshi says, “Samantar has exceeded all expectations and has put regional web shows on the map. It is narratives like this that break language barriers, cut across audiences and hold universal appeal. It’s been over a year since the show first hit screens and I know that the fans of this franchise have been eagerly waiting for season 2. This edition will see Kumar’s journey take an unexpected turn as well as ask an important question – if you could know your future, would it be possible to change it?”. Also Read - Sumedh Mudgalkar on being compared with Swapnil Joshi, Nitish Bharadwaj for his role as Shri Krishna: I would never compare myself to them

Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj who is seen as Sudarshan Chakrapani further added saying, “Season 1 received such a great response to my new form as an actor, and it’s good to see that audiences are open to experimenting with newer concepts. As an actor, I am excited to be a part of this unique narrative. Season 2 will explore if Chakrapani’s life mirrors into Kumar’s life and will continue to follow Kumar’s search for answers, but of course with some interesting twists along the way.”

This season of the Marathi thriller will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Binge watch all 10 episodes starting Thursday, 1st July, only on MX Player.