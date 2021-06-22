Samantar 2 trailer: Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj engage in a game of karma and destiny across different timelines

MX Player's original web series, Samantar, returns for its second season that sees the versatile Swwapnil Joshi reprise his role as Kumar Mahajan. The edge of the seat thriller also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit in the lead.