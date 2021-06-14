Scam 1992 achieves new feat by becoming the top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated TV shows worldwide

Scam 1992 remains one of the best Indian web series and now it has achieved another feat by making it to the Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Worldwide list of Internet Movie Database (IMDb). This makes the Pratik Gandhi-starrer directed by the highest rated Indian show in the list of 250 titles. Also Read - Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of movies before Kartik Aaryan for contentious reasons

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, has acquired the ninth spot in the list globally. Also Read - Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other B-town actors are master in cooking

Ratings of a film or series on IMDb are based on user ratings, and done of a scale of 10. The top spot in the list is taken by Band Of Brothers followed by " and "Chernobyl. Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Sushmita Sen: Here's how these Bollywood stars dealt with obsessive stalkers

Other shows featuring above Scam 1992 are The Wire, Avatar: The Last Airbender, , The Sopranos, Rick And Morty. The tenth spot belongs to the Japanese anime series The Fullmental Alchemist.

starrer The Big Bull released after Scam 1992 and there were many comparisons between them. In an interview with Spotboye, Pratik Gandhi opened up on his Scam 1992 performance being compared to Abhishek Bachchan's in The Big Bull. He felt that the comparison is unfair and that no two individuals especially artists can be or should be compared. He said that as they are different human beings, the way they think, feel, emote is bound to be different so there is no sense in any comparison.

He also advised people to see the two performances in reference to the script and the character requirement for the same. He also gave his take on another film made on Harshad Mehta so soon after Scam 1992. He said that he hasn't watched Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull but would love to see another take on the same film.

(With inputs from IANS)