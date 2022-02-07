Shah Rukh Khan produced Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings sold to Netflix for THIS huge amount

's debut film as a producer will be taking a digital route. Yes, you read that right. Darlings produced by Alia and co-produced by 's Red Chillies Entertainment will be released on Netflix this summer. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and will star Alia Bhatt, , Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma in main roles. Well, a source close to the development was quoted by Pinkvilla saying that the film is a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The film was sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore. The source further said, "The conversations were on with multiple players and it's finally Netflix, who has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore, thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led film.” Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar's family got extremely UPSET with Shershaah actress Kiara Advani

Darlings film is currently in the post-production stage. The storyline of the film is about a mother–daughter relationship. Actress Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia's mother in the film. Vishal Bharadwaj will be composing the songs for the movie.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in 's period drama, Gangubai. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25. She will also be seen in RRR which is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Bhansali's Baiju Bawra alongside Ranveer.