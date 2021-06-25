Shahid Kapoor is nervous about his OTT debut with Raj & DK! Reveals why he is feeling the jitters

Bollywood actor is all set to make his digital debut with a series that is being directed by Raj & DK. The series will star and Raashii Khanna in lead roles and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

During an Instagram live, Shahid spoke about his digital debut and his fans went gaga over the news. The actor stated, “I’m very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform. You can’t just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don’t think I’m experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform.”

The actor further added saying, “Most of the time when I’ve finished my movies, whether it was Haider or , I always used to hope I’ve been able to bring out every aspect of this character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of him with the audience. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond to that, whether they like me in that space, whether I’ll be able to do something different as opposed to what I do in a movie.”

Shahid even said that he has always loved Raj and DK’s work and he enjoyed watching The Family Man both installments. He said, "The web series is very different from anything that I’ve ever done. It’s going to be exciting. It’s a quirky crime drama."

The handsome hunk of Bollywood is a heartthrob and has always managed to rule millions of hearts with his exceptional performances in films like , , Haider, Kabir Singh, and others. The actor has been in the film industry for 18 years now and has created a niche for himself. On the work front, Shahid's upcoming film Jersey is all set to release and will hit the big screens on Diwali this year.