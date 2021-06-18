Sherni director Amit Masurkar has THIS to say on Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao

Sherni has released today online. The film stars playing a forest officer. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the film's director Amit Masurkar opened up about working with and Vidya Balan. As you might be aware, Rajkummar was seen in the director’s previous film, Newton. Also Read - Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals how she prepared for her role of a female forest officer in a man's world

Amit said that both are grounded and hard-working actors who like to focus on their work. "They are open to pushing themselves to play complex parts that are not easy to play. There are more similarities than differences between the two," stated Amit.

The film's shoot began just when the pandemic started. Amit revealed that the film was written in 2019 and the began pre-production in December. He added that they shot a third of the film near Bhopal in March 2020. "Once we realized the gravity of the situation, and before the lockdown was announced, we dropped everything midway and rushed to our respective homes. When we regrouped in October 2020, there was strict Covid protocols in place," he said.

Amit also said that producers took care to make sure that they lived and worked in a bio bubble. He stated that since they were mostly shooting in the forest, they were away from crowds and safe. “We wore PPE suits and face-shields during indoor scenes since the actors were unmasked during takes. It was tough to work like that but what mattered was our safety,” said Amit.

He added that the cast and crew worked after months of lockdown and so everyone was focussed and warm. “We soon became close knit as we had chosen to not visit crowded or public places and stayed mostly in the hotel when not on set. Due to these measures, we had zero Covid cases,” said Amit.