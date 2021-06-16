Sherni: Vidya Balan spills the beans on husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's reaction to her role of a female forest officer [EXCLUSIVE]

The trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Sherni recently made it to the internet. As usual, her acting prowess left everyone thrilled. Fans could not stop showering her with praises for pulling off such a brilliant performance. But how did her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur react to the trailer? In an exclusive interview with us, Vidya Balan spilled the beans and shared the producer's reaction to the trailer. Also Read - Enjoyed the Friends Reunion? How about a Hum Paanch reunion then? Vidya Balan aka Radhika answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The actress revealed that Siddharth Roy Kapur has absolutely no clue about the film and was not aware of the storyline. Thus he was totally stunned by Vidya's performance. She was quoted saying, "He loved it. Unhe film ke baare mein kuch bhi pata nahi tha. So when he watched it, he was completely taken in by the trailer."

In the same interview, the lady also revealed why it is a challenge for the makers of opposite her. "It's a challenge to find actors for my kind of films, I have to be honest. Forget the bigger stars, even newer actors feel, 'Oh...we're doing a female-centric film, phir humari kya ahmiyat hogi (what will our value be after that)?' So, it's very unfortunate, and it think that's also a part of the patriarchal mindset that we're talking about. This is inherent sexism even in that, and I hope that changes because it's their loss, not anyone else's. And it's not just me, even my other female costars, they feel that. I've had conversations with a few of them, and they feel it shouldn't be that difficult to get actors in our films," she said.

The actress also shared the list of OTT shows that she recently love. Bandish Bandits, Sound of Metal, Mayor of Easttown, and The Favourite are on the list.